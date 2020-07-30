LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Federal Aviation Administration announced that two single-engine planes collided in midair Thursday afternoon during firefighting activities at the Bishop Fire near Caliente.
According to a spokesperson for the FAA, the incident happened around 1 p.m. Thursday.
As part of the preliminary investigation, the FAA said the crash occurred near the intersection of Kane Springs Road and Riggs Road, the FAA said. One person was aboard each aircraft.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the collision. The NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident, the FAA said.
The FAA said it will release the aircraft tail numbers when investigators verify them at the crash site.
No additional information was provided.
