LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Federal Aviation Administration announced that two single-engine planes collided in midair Thursday afternoon during firefighting activities at the Bishop Fire near Caliente.
According to a spokesperson for the FAA, the incident happened around 1 p.m. Thursday 17 miles southwest of Caliente.
As part of the preliminary investigation, the FAA said the crash occurred near the intersection of Kane Springs Road and Riggs Road, the FAA said.
Two pilots were killed during the crash and a recovery mission is underway.
“We offer our sincere condolences to the families of the two pilots and to all those working with the BLM Nevada Ely District,” said BLM Nevada State Director Jon Raby.
The tanker planes can carry up to 800 gallons of fire retardant and can service areas that large tankers can not.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the collision. The NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident, the FAA said.
The FAA said it will release the aircraft tail numbers when investigators verify them at the crash site.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
Dollars to donuts those pilots both caught COVID on the way down. *atomic eyeroll*
I don't understand the desire to claim that all deaths are being falsely labeled as COVID-19. There isn't any evidence for it, and COVID makes up less than 10% of deaths in the county.
