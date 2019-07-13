LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said two people were taken to an area hospital on Saturday morning after a man threw rocks at an RTC bus.
Police responded about 8 a.m. on July 13 to the area of Main Street and Foremaster Lane, in the central valley, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesman Lt. Jeff Clark.
One of the rocks went through a bus window and hit someone. The conditions of both people taken to the hospital were unknown.
The man was arrested, police said.
