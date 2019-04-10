LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas residents were sentenced to prison Wednesday for filing false tax returns, according to the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Office.
Chanh V. Trinh was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison and Cannedy Trinh was sentenced to two years in prison.
According to the release, Chanh, Cannedy and Elizabeth Trinh conspired to report false income withholdings and payments in order to get fraudulent returns from the IRS. They did so by filing returns in the names of fictitious businesses, their own names and the names of other individuals, including a deceased family member, according to department officials.
Chanh prepared and filed the returns but all three defendants deposited or cashed the refund checks, according to the release.
Officials said the defendants concealed the funds by purchasing cashier's checks, then using them to obtain gambling chips.
The scheme resulted in claims of more than $6 million and more than $2 million in refunds paid out by the IRS.
In addition to the prison time, U.S. District Court Judge James C. Mahan ordered the defendants to each serve three years of supervised release. Chanh was ordered to pay more than $2.3 million in restitution and Cannedy was ordered to pay more than $1.1 million in restitution.
Elizabeth Trinh was scheduled for sentencing on May 15.
