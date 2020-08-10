LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said two people were shot in a neighborhood on Monday night.
Officers responded on August 10 to the 3200 block of East Dillon Avenue, near Belmont Street and Lake Mead Boulevard. There, police confirmed two people were injured in a shooting.
Both victims were taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition, said Officer Alexander Cuevas with the North Las Vegas Police Department.
No other detail were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
