LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were injured while riding on the newly opened FLY LINQ zipline attraction on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday night.
The riders sustained injuries while riding "prone style," which launches people in a head first position, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
FLY LINQ management said the prone position was suspended as they continue to investigate.
Riders can still enjoy the attraction in the traditional seated style mode, the spokesperson said.
The injuries occurred after more than 3,000 incident-free rides.
For more information on the attraction, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.