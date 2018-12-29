NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said two people were in critical condition on Saturday afternoon after a shooting in an apartment complex.
Officers responded about 3 p.m. to the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, where the shooting happened behind an apartment building.
North Las Vegas police spokesman Officer Eric Leavitt said two people were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, and a third person was treated on scene for a graze wound.
It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting. No suspect information was available.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.