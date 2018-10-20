LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating a shooting that took place in downtown Las Vegas early Saturday morning.
According to Lt. Jason Johansson with Metro, police were called to Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard at 4:39 a.m. Two people had been shot and were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Pedestrian traffic was closed on Fremont Street between 4th Street and Las Vegas Boulevard while officers began their investigation, Johansson said. The suspect is believed to be in police custody, Johansson added.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with FOX5 for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.