LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were killed in the southeast Las Vegas Valley Saturday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
In a release, LVMPD said officers were dispatched at approximately 5:20 p.m. on June 29 to the 2200 block of Poplar Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and U.S. 95. Officers found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victims as Damis Irizarry Jr., 20, and Kasi Bryse Switzer, 25, from Las Vegas. Both died of gunshot wounds to the head and their deaths were ruled homicides, the coroner's office said.
Police said one of the victims had leased the home while the owner was away. Police have not identified a motive or suspect.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
