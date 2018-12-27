LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified two pedestrians who died in separate crashes in Henderson and Las Vegas on Dec. 20.

Marva Whitehead, 75, died of multiple blunt force injuries in connection to the crash on Wigwam and North Green Valley parkways, the coroner said. Her death was ruled as an accident.

Henderson police said Whitehead was walking outside the marked crosswalk on Wigwam Parkway at around 7 p.m. The driver of a 2012 Acura MDX did not see Whitehead and was not able to stop in time. Whitehead struck the front of the Acura and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Acura stayed at the scene and she cooperated with officers, Henderson police said. Impairment nor speed were considered factors.

The second pedestrian identified by the coroner was 49-year-old Troy L. Brown of Las Vegas. Brown also died from blunt force injuries and his death was declared as an accident.

Las Vegas police said Brown was walking outside the marked crosswalk on West Ann Road, heading towards Decatur Boulevard, at around 6:08 p.m. Brown was struck by a 2017 Acura MDX and was knocked to the ground.

Brown was pronounced dead at Centennial Hills Hospital, according to Las Vegas police. The driver involved in the crash on Ann Road also stayed with police and did not show signs of impairment.

This was the 12th traffic-related fatality for Henderson police and the 134th traffic-related fatality for Las Vegas police in 2018.