LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two pedestrians were hit by a bus on the Las Vegas Strip early Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Allen Larsen said at about 6:34 a.m. Aug. 20, a bus was traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard approaching Harrah's Hotel when two pedestrians stepped in front of the bus and were hit.
Both pedestrians were taken to the hospital. One pedestrian was in critical condition while the other suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Larsen said impairment is not suspected at this time.
Las Vegas Boulevard southbound is closed from Mirage to Harrah's for investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
