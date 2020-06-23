LAS VEGS (FOX5) -- Two dog owners have been arrested after police found deceased dogs that had been locked in kennels for several days in an apartment in Spring Valley.
Esmeralda Martinez, 22, and Blanc Perez, 21, have been arrested and charged with willful malicious torture of a dog follwoing an investigation by the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Unit.
Las Vegas Metro Police responded on Saturday to complaints of foul odor coming from an apartment at the 4300 block of Terrace Hills Road. Police say the kennels where they found the dogs did not have food or water and had been left for almost three weeks.
