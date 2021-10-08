LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two original diesel locomotives are returning to the Nevada Northern Railway Museum after four decades, they announced Friday.
Locomotives 201 and 401 were bought by the railway in the 1950s and were in Ely until 1983.
Locomotive 201 is currently at the Northwest Railway Museum in Washington. On Nov. 2, the will be loaded onto trucks for the 900-mile trip back to Ely. It's one of only 28 models of the experimental built by Alco, and is the last one standing today.
Engine 401 was purchased from EMD (General Motors), and was the only one painted with the "desert war bonnet" theme. Neither can travel on their own wheels and will be brought to Ely for restoration by truck.
“That’s what we do,” said Mark Bassett, Nevada Northern Railway president, in a written statement. “You can go to other railroad museums and they have very pretty stuff. But it doesn’t move. We pride ourselves on not only restoring these living artifacts but passing down the knowledge of how to do so from generation to generation.”
The operation will cost approximately $350,000 and is funded through donations to the NNRY. Donors are automatically entered into a drawing to operate one of the s on a 14-mile trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.