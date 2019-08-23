NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two North Las Vegas middle school students were arrested Thursday for bringing a BB gun on campus, according to Clark County School District Police.
CCSPD Sgt. Bryan Zink said a student brought the weapon to Marvin M. Sedway Middle School, located near Gowan Road and Revere Street, on Aug. 22 and then passed it on to another student. Another student reported the weapon to a staff member, who reported the incident to CCSDPD.
Both students were arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and were transferred to a juvenile detention center. Zink said no threats were made against the school.
A letter sent to parents read:
This is Marvin M. Sedway Middle School’s Principal Chareece Sheppard. In an effort to keep you informed of matters happening within our community, I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred today.
The CCSD Police Department responded to a report of a BB weapon on campus. Two students were arrested and a BB gun was confiscated.
There were no threats made against our school. All CCSD policies and procedures in dealing with the students are being followed and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.
Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. Parents, please remind your child to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue to an adult.
Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.
We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously. If you have any concerns, questions or need school assistance, please contact me at (702) 799-3880.
Thank you.
It is the second time in a week a student has brought a BB gun to Sedway Middle School. A 16-year-old was arrested Aug. 15 for hiding a BB gun on campus for what the student said was for self-defense during a fight with a middle school student.
Clark County has a wonderful home school program, for anyone who is afraid for their child. My child was home schooled and graduated a year early.
