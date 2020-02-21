LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The families of two men killed in a fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments in downtown Las Vegas have filed wrongful death lawsuits against Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC, the owner and operator of the Alpine Motel Apartments, and its managing member member Adolfo Orozco.
Don Bennett was a Marine veteran. Neighbors said he died trying to save his neighbors. His last moments are engraved into their memories. Now they're written in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Attorney's on behalf of Don's two daughters and son filed the lawsuit against Orozco Friday night.
The lawsuits said Orozco, "had a duty to make the Alpine Motel Apartments safe from fire hazards."
Fire investigators found 16 code violations after the fire, including an exit door bolted shut from the outside.
"That's how Don died, trying to get that back door open," said Don's fiance Cat Jacobo.
Jacobo and dozens of other tenants survived the fire by jumping out of windows.
Francis Lombardo Jr. also died in the fire. His son filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Orozco.
In the lawsuit, it says Lombardo Jr. "died from a senseless, avoidable tragedy."
"The lawsuit's all about accountability. It's about holding the ownership and management of the Alpine accountable," said Attorney Adam Ellis with Panish Shae & Boyle LLP in January.
Ellis is one of the attorneys for both families. He's also representing Tracy Cihal's family, who also died in the fire.
FOX5 talked to Ellis in January, when Cihal's sister-in-law Deborah filed the first wrongful death lawsuit against Orozco.
Ellis said crews found Cihal's body near the back exit door.
Attempts to reach Orozco's attorney were unsuccessful.
