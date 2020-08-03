UPDATE (AUG 3) -- Authorities on Monday identified two men killed in a boating crash on the Colorado River Saturday.
The men were Jim Lee Dolson, 51 of Northridge, California, and Shawn Corey Fasulkey, 40 of Canyon Country, California.
A 51-year-old man from Arletta, California was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas and is in critical condition.
Officials said a 42-foot MTI carrying 10 people and a 21-foot Eliminator carrying the three men were both traveling south on the river. For unknown reasons, officials said the Eliminator turned to the port side of the MTI. The MTI tried to avoid the other boat, but they instead crashed.
Officials said the operator of the MTI didn't show signs of impairment. Toxicology reports of the three men in the Eliminator were pending.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials said two men were killed in a boating crash on Friday night on the Colorado River.
About 7 p.m. on July 31, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office responded with several other agencies to the mouth of the Colorado River, near the tri-state border, for a boat crash.
There, deputies arrived by boat and found a large debris field along with other boats in the area. Officials said two men were unaccounted for in the water. They were found by divers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department and were pronounced dead on scene.
A third man was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Officials said it wasn't known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the boat crash,
Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
(2) comments
That COVID-19 is relentless! It will get you on the water too.
Yes, it is relentless, but these people died from a boat crash. If we work together and follow restrictions we can reduce the deaths of COVID-19. This is real.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.