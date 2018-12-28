NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating a road rage shooting that left two people injured Friday night.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Losee Road.
According to officer Eric Leavitt, two men pulled into a gas station to ask for help after they were injured in an apparent road rage shooting.
They were transported to a hospital where they were listed in critical condition, but have since stabilized, police said.
BREAKING*** The NLVPD is investigating a shooting which occurred near Cheyenne and losee. Two males shot and in critical condition. Person of interest in custody in the northwest part of north Las Vegas. NLVPD PIO enroute to Cheyenne and losee for media.— NLVPD (@NLVPD) December 29, 2018
The victims provided police with a license plate number, which they tracked down to a home in the northwest valley.
A man in his 60's was seen driving the vehicle near the home. Police took him into custody.
"They had the intention to get that plate, not only get the plate but reiterate it to us before they got transported. That's the key, I mean that's the only key," Leavitt said. "It would have took us a lot longer to track this person down."
Police said they are investigating this incident. Check back for updates.
