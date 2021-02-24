LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas students are in the spotlight for earning top honors.
At UNLV, a local is named the "2020 Student Veteran of the Year."
Andrew Ho served for seven years in the U.S. Air Force, including deployments to Kuwait and Niger. He left the military in fall 2017 and enrolled at UNLV for the subsequent spring semester.
In January of last year, Ho took on the role of president for the Rebel Vets. He said it's important to help others in his shoes transition into civilian life.
"Much of us are nontraditional students. We took a break from school, so we might not be able to relate to the students at UNLV. What our organization does is provide that familiar feeling they used to get in the service," Ho said.
He graduated in December with a degree in psychology. Ho continues to take classes to prepare for the occupational therapy program that he'll begin this fall.
A Rancho High School senior is Ivy League bound. Luciano Romero will attend Yale University.
He applied through Quest Bridge, a program that helps students in financial need. His teacher, Reuben D'silva says rancho is in one of the poorest zip codes. But now, the senior is one of 4 students in the state accepted to Yale.
Romero didn't tell anyone that he applied, until after the decision arrived. He has a piece of advice for young students.
"I come from low income communities from around north town that don't feel like they have the confidence to achieve their dreams," said Romero. "As I said, I didn't have the decision when I was opening up my decision letter, it just so happened I got into Yale. I would encourage more students in elementary school and middle school to keep on doing what they're doing and look for those resources, they can, they can do it."
"Rancho, you know, we often don't have the best reputation when it comes to academic achievement; but that is completely not true" said D'silva, who is a Yale graduate.
Romero is the first in his family that will attend college. His GPA is 5.5.
