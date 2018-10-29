"I'm coming forward so no other child will have to go through what I went through," Jordan Schwikert said to a crowded room Monday.
Jordan and her sister Tasha were both competitive gymnasts. Jordan was an elite and Tasha competed in the Olympics.
Monday, Jordan broke down as she described the horrors she went through as a USA gymnast. Her sister Tasha stood by her side and also shared.
"I am done," Tasha said. "I am outraged that USA Gymnastics has yet to take responsibility for creating this culture."
The Schwikerts say USA Gymnastics allowed coaches to enforce eating disorders and insane work out schedules which amounted to mental abuse.
"At the Olypmics I cried myself to sleep for three nights because I was starving," Tasha said. "I am tired of pretending this was a happy experience. It was awful."
Tasha and Jordan also maintain USA Gymnastics allowed Larry Nassar to continue sexually abusing gymnasts for decades. The Schwikerts say most of the gymnasts didn't even realize they were being molested.
"He was panting and breathing and sweating on me," Tasha said. "And I remember thinking, 'Oh he must be tired. I'm like the seventh gymnast he's given massages to.; We were so isolated and so young. When a doctor tells you these are medical treatments you believe him. That's how Larry got away with it. We just wanted to get better and compete."
Today, Tasha and Jordan announced they are suing USA Gymnastics, Larry Nassar and others. When their lawyers were asked how much money they were seeking, their lawyers commented the settlement will likely be into eight digits.
"I am passionate about making changes both former and current gymnasts need it," Tasha said. "You look at your medals and it's great, it's this object but the memories behind it, it wasn't worth it."
Larry Nassar was sentenced to life in prison for molesting dozens of young gymnasts for decades.
USA Gymnastics has not commented on this lawsuit.
