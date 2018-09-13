LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal prosecutors said two Las Vegas residents were sentenced for a total of 18 years in prison for their involvement in a $14 million telemarketing fraud scheme.
Alan W. Rodrigues, 59, was sentenced to 120 months and 44-year-old Mark L. Bausch - also known as Mark Eting - was sentenced to 96 months, according to federal prosecutors. Each defendant pleaded guilty in May 2018 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 30 counts of wire fraud and six counts of money laundering.
Federal prosecutors said Rodrigues and Bausch also agreed to pay $13,966,329.30 in restitution to victims and pay between $631,142 and $1,050,955 in criminal forfeiture money judgement.
According to their individual plea agreements, from March 2009 to about October 2010, Bausch, Rodrigues and their co-conspirators organized and operated Small Business Funding Co., Inc., Company Funds, Inc., Foundation Research, Inc. and Silver State Holding Company. Federal prosecutors said these companies were all telemarketing-based.
These various businesses charged a fee for their service and offered to help small business owners obtain grants from public and private entities, according to federal prosecutors. In order to perpetuate the their fraud scheme, the defendants made false statements to victims to make it appear as though they were likely to receive a grant.
Bausch and Rodrigues hired salespeople to market their services and provide false information to their customers in order to fool them into thinking the business was legitimate, federal prosecutors said. The defendants instructed their employees to conduct research about funding entities and send letters to customers and funders, knowing that many customers would not qualify for grants.
The defendants also tricked customers by hosting seminars across the United States, federal prosecutors said. Throughout the entire scheme, the telemarketing companies received numerous complaints from customers and the defendants created false statements to victims in order to prevent or delay customers from contacting law enforcement.
According to federal prosecutors, Bausch and Rodrigues used the proceeds from this scheme to enrich themselves and pay the expenses necessary to continue the scam.
In December 2014, Bausch and Rodrigues, as well as their co-conspirators, were indicted for their roles in the telemarketing scheme, federal prosecutors said. Several co-defendants had already pleaded guilty and had been sentenced. One co-conspirator, Craig Rudolph, was sentenced to 77 months in prison.
Another conspirator, Jonas Brown, was sentenced to 63 months in prison, according to federal prosecutors. Lee Panelli was sentenced to 41 months in prison; David Bergstrom was sentenced to 51 months in prison. In a separate case, co-conspirator Joseph Marfoglia was sentenced to 125 months in prison.
The case was investigated by the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daniel Schiess and Jared Grimmer prosecuted the case.
United States District Judge Kent J. Dawson presided over the hearings.
