(FOX5) Two Las Vegas residents were among dozens of parents, college executives, and elite college coaches charged a college bribery case.
“They flaunted their wealth, sparing no expense to cheat the system so they could set their children up with the best education that money could buy,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta said at a press conference Tuesday.
Gamal Abdelaziz, who more commonly uses the last name Aziz, is a former casino executive who left his job as the President of Wynn Macau, Limited, in Sept. 2016.
Prosecutors said they believe Aziz conspired to bribe the senior associate athletic director at USC to "designate his daughter as a recruit to the basketball team." Court documents show Aziz paid at least $300,000 to achieve that goal.
While Aziz’s daughter enrolled into USC during the fall of 2018, she did not join the basketball team, according to the complaint.
Prosecutors charged Las Vegas resident Elisabeth Kimmel in the massive indictment. Kimmel owns and is the president of a media company.
Prosecutors said Kimmel used bribery to get her daughter into Georgetown as a tennis player and her son into USC as a track recruit.
Kimmel’s daughter graduated in the spring of 2017 but never played tennis. Her son got into USC in March of 2018, according to the complaint.
Federal court records show Aziz appeared before a judge Tuesday afternoon but did not enter a plea.
He was ordered to appear before a judge in Boston on March 29.
