LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles were involved in a minor collision Thursday morning.
At 6:07 a.m., a suspected impaired driver rear-ended a Metro patrol vehicle at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Windmill Lane, police said. The impact pushed that Metro vehicle into the back of a second Metro patrol vehicle.
No one was injured, police said. It was not known if any lane closures were in place.
