LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas men have been added to the notorious 'black book,' the list of cheats and con men who are banned from visiting any casino in the state of Nevada.
James Cooper and Anthony Granito reportedly cheated the Bellagio out of more than $1 million while playing craps.
"The people in the 'black book' are cheats or people with really, really notorious affiliations, meaning the mob," Anthony Curtis said. Curtis is a former gambler who studies the industry. He is now the president of lasvegasadvisor.com.
These days in Las Vegas, it’s more of the former: the cheaters.
"The black book is the highest level of exclusion," Curtis said.
On Thursday, the list of cheaters grew by two. Numbers 33 and 34 in the black book were taken by Granito and Cooper.
"You’re being kicked out by the industry, not by a single place," Curtis said. "You’re being kicked out by the gaming control board, who says you’re no longer fit to be in a casino anywhere."
Cooper worked at the Bellagio as a craps dealer. That’s how he helped his friend, Granito, place phantom bets.
"Well, whenever you have someone on the inside, it’s usually more powerful for the cheat," Curtis said. "It’s called 'playing with the help.'"
Cooper, Granito and two others were able to scam the casino out of $1.2 million.
"Every casino has a copy of the black book and knows who these people are," Curtis said. "When you’re in the black book, you never get of the black book until you die."
Curtis said casinos are on the lookout for cheaters everyday.
"That’s why there’s so much surveillance, that’s why there’s an eye in the sky," he said. "That’s why there’s a pit boss, that’s why there’s a floor man. That’s why the dealer is the first line of defense."
So, his advice for those tempted by greed is don’t test your hand against Lady Luck.
"When you get to that level of con-manship, you want to do it under the radar," Curtis said. "Getting into the black book is a failure. You don’t want to be in it."
Both men pleaded guilty to charges of theft and cheating at gambling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.