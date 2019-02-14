LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas men were charged on Wednesday with stealing more than 60 firearms during the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show in January, court records show.
During the SHOT Show, Eduardo Limon, 28, and Jamikko Foster, 27, worked as forklift operators stole 65 firearms, including machine guns and silencers.
According to a criminal complaint, both men are facing federal charges possession of a stolen firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm. Federal prosecutors said Foster was facing additional charges of theft of a firearm from a Federal Firearms Licensee and unlawful possession of a machine gun.
Limon and Foster were both released based on their own recognizance, but were restricted from possessing weapons while out of custody, as ordered by U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Koppe.
Between Jan. 20 - 29, Foster and Limon stole from Remington Arms, Blaser USA, LKCI and Legacy Sports International, federal prosecutors said.
The list of weapons and accessories Foster and Limon stole included:
- Glock pistols
- Advanced Armament silencers
- Sauer & Sons rifles
- Remington machine guns, rifles and pistols
"The SHOT Show, held annually at a Las Vegas convention center, requires FFLs to either disable or remove the firing pins from all displayed firearms," federal prosecutor said. "Based on these circumstances, [the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] issued an alert to FFLs to be on the lookout for weapons missing firing pins."
On Feb. 10, a FFL alerted ATF about two men who inquired about purchasing a firing pin for an AR-style type rifle, prosecutors said. The men, identified in the criminal complaint as Limon and Foster, tried to purchase the pin at Gun Shop Las Vegas.
ATF agents were able to identify Limon and Foster after reviewing security footage, federal prosecutors said. Security video showed three people arriving and leaving Gun Shop Las Vegas in a black Chevrolet Impala.
While canvassing a neighborhood near the gun shop on Feb. 11, ATF agents located the Impala at an apartment complex, the criminal complaint said. An inspection of the license plate revealed the vehicle belonged to Foster. A search warrant was issued for Foster's residence and law enforcement found 56 firearms at his apartment.
On Feb. 12, a separate search warrant was issued for Limon's residence, where law enforcement found an additional 10 firearms and silencers, according to the criminal complaint.
"One of the recovered pistols had a clamp attached to a security cable, which was still attached to the trigger guard," federal prosecutors said. If Foster and Limon are convicted, they will face a maximum penalty is 10 years in prison for each count.
Both men will also face a fine of $250,000.
Federal prosecutors emphasized the charges in the complaint are "merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law."
The case was investigated by the ATF Las Vegas Field Office and Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
To report a tip about stolen firearms contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-3473).
