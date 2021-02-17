Las Vegas Fire Dept. Truck Generic

A Las Vegas Fire Department truck is seen. (Eric Green/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two rookie Las Vegas Fire & Rescue dispatchers recently assisted with two baby deliveries.

According to LVFR, the dispatchers work in the Fire & Medical 9-1-1 center.

The department said that dispatcher Chelsea helped deliver a baby girl in a car. Secondly, dispatcher Jillian, who is still in call-taker training, also helped deliver a baby girl.

