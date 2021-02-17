LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two rookie Las Vegas Fire & Rescue dispatchers recently assisted with two baby deliveries.
According to LVFR, the dispatchers work in the Fire & Medical 9-1-1 center.
The department said that dispatcher Chelsea helped deliver a baby girl in a car. Secondly, dispatcher Jillian, who is still in call-taker training, also helped deliver a baby girl.
Two rookie @LasVegasFD dispatchers in the Fire & Medical 9-1-1 center assisted with two baby deliveries: Chelsea helped deliver a healthy baby girl, in the car! And Jillian, who is still in call-taker training, also helped deliver a healthy baby girl. GREAT JOB!!!👏👏👍👍 pic.twitter.com/YAnugxQP9Y— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 17, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.