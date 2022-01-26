LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas homicide detectives responded to a senior mobile home park in the east valley after a fire left two people injured.
Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide division said they were responding to Echo Park in the 1300 block of S. Mojave Rd., near Charleston Boulevard.
Spencer said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered "extremely critical."
The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire about 4 p.m. on Jan. 26.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
