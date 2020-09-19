LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were injured in an overnight shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, police said.
About 2 a.m. on September 19, police and emergency personnel responded to the sidewalk in front of the Paris Hotel. There, they found a man and woman both injured from gunfire.
They were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives said the shooting happened after a fight between two groups of people. "Multiple" people were taken into custody, police said, including the suspected shooter.
No suspects were outstanding, according to police.
