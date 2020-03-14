LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two hikers were severely injured after a fall in Red Rock Canyon on Saturday, according to authorities.
Las Vegas police said the Bureau of Land Management was lead on the incident. The department said two hikers fell from a cliff about 3 p.m. at the Calico Springs Trail on March 14.
According to police, one hikers was taken to the hospital by helicopter and has critical injuries, while the other was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a "significant" leg injury.
No other information was immediately available. Several agencies responded for the rescue.
