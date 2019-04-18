LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal prosecutors said Japanese authorities extradited two former investment company executives to the U.S. for their involvement in a $1.5 billion Ponzi scheme.
Junzo Suzuki, 70, and Paul Suzuki, 40, who are father and son Japanese nationals, were each charged in an indictment from July 2015 with eight counts of mail fraud and nine counts of wire fraud, prosecutors said. Japanese authorities arrested both men in January 2019 at the request of the U.S.
The Suzukis were extradited to the States on April 17 and are scheduled to make their first appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cam Ferenbach in Nevada District Court on Thursday afternoon, according to prosecutors.
In the indictment, Junzo had been executive vice president for Asia Pacific of MRI International, an investment company that was headquartered in Las Vegas. Paul had previously been the company's general manager for its operations in Tokyo.
"MRI purportedly specialized in 'factoring,' whereby the company purchased accounts receivable from medical providers at a discount, and then attempted to recover the entire amount, or at least more than the discounted amount, from the debtor," federal prosecutors said.
From 2009 to 2013, the Suzukis and their co-defendant, 72-year-old Edwin Fujinaga of Las Vegas, solicited investments from "thousands of Japanese residents," the indictment stated. The Suzukis and Fujinaga supposedly solicited investments by promising investors funds would only be used for the purchase of medical accounts receivable (MARS).
The trio also told investors their funds would be managed and safeguarded by an independent, third-party escrow company, according to prosecutors. When MRI collapsed, the company allegedly owed investors more than $1.5 billion.
"Specifically, the indictment alleges that Fujinaga and the Suzukis promised investors a series of interest payments that would accrue over the life of the investment and that would be paid out along with the face value of the investment at the conclusion of the investments’ duration," federal prosecutors said.
The indictment alleged that MRI operated as a Ponzi scheme, in which the Suzukis and Fujinaga used new investors' money to pay prior investors' "maturing investments."
According to the indictment, Fujinaga and the Suzukis also used investor funds to pay themselves sales commissions, subsidize gambling habits, fund personal travel by private jet and other personal expenses.
In November 2018, Fujinaga was found guilty of eight counts of mail fraud, nine counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering after a five-week trial, prosecutors said. Fujinaga is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23.
Federal prosecutors added the indictment contains allegations only and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
