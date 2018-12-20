CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- The Nevada Seismological Laboratory reported two earthquakes had rattled the Carson City area early Thursday morning.
According to the Seismological Lab, the first earthquake happened at 5:24 a.m., roughly four miles southeast of the Nevada state capital. The quake was a reported magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale.
The second quake happened around the same area as the first at 5:30 a.m., the Seismological Lab said. The second earthquake was a magnitude 3.4.
No reports of damages were made.
