Two people were killed in auto-pedestrian accidents Thursday night.
About 6 p.m., a man attempted to cross Ann Road at Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas without using a crosswalk. He was struck by three vehicles and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
About 7 p.m. an elderly woman attempted to cross Wigwam Road near Green Valley Parkway in Henderson without using a crosswalk. She was struck and killed by a car in which the driver didn't see the woman.
