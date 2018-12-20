Auto-pedestrian

Two people were killed in auto-pedestrian accidents Thursday night.

About 6 p.m., a man attempted to cross Ann Road at Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas without using a crosswalk. He was struck by three vehicles and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

About 7 p.m. an elderly woman attempted to cross Wigwam Road near Green Valley Parkway in Henderson without using a crosswalk. She was struck and killed by a car in which the driver didn't see the woman.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.