LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas and Henderson police said two people were killed in auto-pedestrian accidents Thursday night.
The first auto-pedestrian was reported on West Ann Road, near North Decatur Boulevard, in the northwest valley at 6:08 p.m., police said. Witnesses at the scene told officers the driver of a 2017 Acura MDX, identified as 46-year-old Willie Heard of Las Vegas, was headed east on Ann Road in the far left lane.
According to police, the front of Heard's Acura struck a pedestrian and knocked him to the ground. The pedestrian was outside the marked crosswalk when he was hit and was transported to Centennial Hills Hospital. He was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Heard remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, Las Vegas police said.
This was the 134th traffic-related fatality within LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2018.
The second auto-pedestrian accident happened near Wigwam and North Green Valley parkways in Henderson at around 7 p.m., according to Henderson police.
Officer Rodrigo Pena with the Henderson Police Department said the pedestrian, an unidentified elderly woman, was outside the marked crosswalk and the driver involved in the collision did not see her beforehand. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with police, Pena said. Speed nor impairment were considered factors in the Henderson crash. The Henderson Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Wigwam was closed from Green Valley Parkway to Antler Point Drive while Henderson police investigated, Pena said.
The Clark County coroner will release the identities of the pedestrians after their families have been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.