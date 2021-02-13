LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two men are dead after a fatal crash in the south valley on Saturday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash about 9 a.m. on Feb. 13 at the intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard.
“Witnesses did state the white GMC pickup failed to obey the red light traveling in the intersection and striking the gray Honda Pilot," said Trooper Ashlee Wellman with NHP.
The man who was driving the white GMC was taken into custody, according to Wellman, for suspicion of driving under the influence.
"The gray Honda Pilot was occupied by a male adult driver and a male adult passenger. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene and the passenger was airlifted to UMC trauma. The passenger unfortunately was pronounced later deceased as well at UMC. The driver of the GMC is currently in custody under suspicion of driving impaired," she said.
Officers warned that nearby drivers may experience major delays "for at least a few hours." Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
