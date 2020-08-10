LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Park Service picked two companies to provide guided technical dives to a submerged World War II plane under Lake Mead.
According to NPS, the companies are Las Vegas Scuba, LLC and Scuba Training and Technology Inc.
The B-29 Superfortress plane crashed into Lake Mead on July 21, 1948. The crew of five survived, but the plane has remained submerged ever since.
“Only three B-29s were retrofitted as a flying laboratory for this type of research. The B-29 within Lake Mead is the most original of its kind remaining, making it a tremendously important piece of American history,” said Superintendent Margaret L. Goodro in a written statement.
“Las Vegas Scuba and Scuba Training and Technology are going to help ensure this history is protected while enhancing recreational access, giving experienced divers the opportunity to safely view the iconic plane,” she added.
The companies are allowed 100 guided client dives to the site each year for the next two years.
To dive on the site, you must be part of a permitted tour. For more information on upcoming tour schedules, please contact the companies below.
- Las Vegas Scuba, LLC, www.lasvegasscuba.com, 702-542-8023.
- Scuba Training and Technology Inc., www.scubatrainingandtechnology.com, 928-855-9400.
