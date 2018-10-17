LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two valley companies are hiring for winter positions in the coming weeks.
A little out of the box -- Icicle Seafoods said it is hiring in Las Vegas for multiple positions based in Alaska through the winter months.
The various positions are on "a permanently moored craft in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, and a moving processing vessel a little further outside of Dutch Harbor in the Bering Sea," according to the company.
The first hiring event will take place on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Tropicana Hampton Inn, 4975 Dean Martin Drive. The next is November 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nevada JobConnect, 3405 S. Maryland Parkway.
According to a flyer from the company, starting wage is $10.87 per hour.
To stick with a warmer climate, Williams-Sonoma is hiring 3,500 work-from-home associates in Las Vegas over the next six weeks.
The job includes taking customer calls, emails and social media concerns and questions, according to a release.
To apply, visit Williams-Sonoma careers between Oct. 2 and mid-November.
