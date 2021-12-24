LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this week, Henderson police announced.
On Dec. 19 about 5 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of First Light Street for a shooting. The neighborhood is near Green Valley and Horizon Ridge parkways.
Police said a 19-year-old left his residence and found someone rummaging through his vehicle. The victim confronted the suspect who shot the victim. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police later identified Jeremy Davis, 26, and Alecia Lopez, 18, as suspects in the case. Both were arrested on Dec. 23.
Davis faces the following charges: attempt murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted battery with a deadly weapon, one count of possess firearm by a prohibited person, 19 counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, six counts of burglary of a vehicle, 13 counts of attempted burglary of a vehicle, and one count of buy/possess/receive stolen property
Lopez faces 19 charges of conspiracy to commit a crime.
No other details were immediately released.
