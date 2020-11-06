LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada authorities have arrested a man and a woman after discovering illegal firearms, narcotics and a "fraud lab" during a parole visit.
Nevada Parole and Probation officers conducted a home contact for William Hubbard on Nov. 3 and observed illegal narcotics in view The officers also discovered a second person on parole, Chelsea Freeman, according to a Friday announcement from the Department of Public Safety.
Upon searching, officers found methamphetamine, heroin, prescription pills and cocaine. Las Vegas Metropolitan police also produced a search warrant, which led to the discovery of counterfeit U.S. currency and seizure of ten illegally possessed firearms.
Hubbard and Freeman were placed under arrest, transported to the Clark County Detention Center, and booked for violating the terms and conditions of probation. The LVMPD rebooked Hubbard and Freeman on Nov. 4.
The Department of Public Safety did not provide further details about the cases.
