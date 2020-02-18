LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said two young men were arrested after a shooting on Sunday that killed a 22-year-old man.
Police said on Feb. 16 about 11 p.m., officers were at North Vista Hospital for an unrelated call. A car drove up with an uninjured driver and the 22-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to North Las Vegas Police, the victim died at the hospital. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
The shooting happened near Hamilton Street and Putnam Avenue, police said. The victim met Rodrigo Chavez, 18, and Blake Whittington, 19, for a marijuana deal. The victim stole the drugs and ran. Chavez and Whittington then allegedly chased the victim and fired multiple rounds at him, hitting him at least once, police said.
Police found both suspects and booked them into the Las Vegas City Jail for multiple charges including murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle and discharging a weapon within a vehicle. Chavez was found in North Las Vegas and Whittington was found in Henderson.
According to public records, Whittington is the son of race car driver Dale Whittington, who died in 2003.
This was the third homicide for NLVPD in 2020.
