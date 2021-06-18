LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two suspects are in custody after a burglary call and high-speed pursuit on State Route 160 led to a crash.
Before 10 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a burglary that was "in progress" on Linda Street in Pahrump, Nye County Sherrif's Office posted on Facebook. Upon arriving, a vehicle "led deputies on a high speed pursuit" at speeds in excess of 130 miles per hour, the post said.
During the pursuit the vehicle went off the road and wrecked, police said.
The scene is active and traffic on State Route 160 will be slowed, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.