LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A two-alarm fire Thursday afternoon in the northeast Las Vegas Valley displaced three people and four dogs, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.
Officials said the fire started around 1:30 p.m. at 2126 Stewart Ave. LVFR spokesman Tim Szymanski said three houses were damaged from the fire.
Szymanski said one house was gutted from the fire. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.
No one was injured as a result of the fire, Szymanski said.
