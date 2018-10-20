LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department said two adults were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a mobile home fire in northeast Las Vegas Saturday morning.
At around 7:45 a.m., firefighters were called to 3460 Marquette Drive, near North Pecos and East Gowan roads, CCFD said. When firefighters arrived, they noticed smoke coming from the front door of a mobile home. Firefighters from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and the North Las Vegas Fire Department were also called to the scene.
All of the home's occupants had safely evacuated the home and firefighters put out the fire by 7:50 a.m., according to CCFD. The fire was contained to one room of the residence where a space heater had caught on fire.
There were a total of 14 people, including 10 children, inside the mobile home when the fire broke out, CCFD said. Two adults were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.
Damage costs have not been estimated, according to CCFD. The American Red Cross was not called for assistance.
CCFD reminded the public of several safety procedures since the weather is beginning to cool in the Las Vegas area:
- Never use a heater that is possibly damaged
- Inspect the heater, cord and plug for damage before use
- Never leave the heater on while unattended or while sleeping
- Keep flammable materials at least three feet away from all sides of the heater
- Never power a heater with an extension cord
- Never run the heater's cord under rugs or carpeting
- Make sure the heater is placed on a stable, leveled surface
