LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Veterans Day may be over, but a Las Vegas woman is working to help veterans all year long.
Joyce Bosen is the co-founder of Trauma Recovery Yoga. T.R.Y. is a nonprofit that helps veterans cope with various ailments using yoga techniques.
Bosen said she started this organization to heal from her own trauma. Her son, Jacob, was killed in an accident while serving in the Navy at just 22 years old. Bosen now wants to use her purpose to help other veterans battling issues like PTSD, suicidal thoughts and anxiety.
In honor of her son, T.R.Y. is hosting a free event Wednesday, November 17 from 1:00 -2:00 p.m. at Fergusons Downtown. Click here to sign up.
