BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- Officials from Lake Mead Recreation Area announced a section of a historic hiking trail will close indefinitely for repairs.
The section, tunnel three of the historic railroad trail, will close due to "visible deterioration of the support beams," according to a press release. Construction crews began repairs on Oct. 15 in all five tunnels when the damage in tunnel three was noticed.
It's not yet known how long the tunnel will be closed, but the others are expected to reopen by Nov. 16 and will remain open on weekends. The trails are south of the Lake Mead Marina.
"We are aware that there are some races planned on the trail in November and December. Our team is doing all it can to assess the damages and make any needed repairs before those events, but our number one priority is safety," said Martha Lee, acting superintendent, in the release. "In the interim, the park is working with event coordinators to discuss alternate routes. We apologize for the inconvenience."
The trail is the only remaining section of the Hoover Dam Railroad that hasn't been destroyed or placed underwater, according to the National Park Service.
A section of the trail was used in the 1977 Clint Eastwood thriller "The Gauntlet."
For more information on Lake Mead hikes, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.