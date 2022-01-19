LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Transportation Security Administration announced Wednesday that officers broke a record for firearm discoveries at the airport in Las Vegas in 2021.
According to TSA, officers located 83 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage at the airport in 2021, setting a new record for firearm finds at security checkpoints in Las Vegas.
Harry Reid International Airport was known as McCarran International at the time.
By comparison to past years at LAS, agents located 72 firearms in carry-on luggage in 2020, 81 in 2019 and 59 in 2018.
Nationwide in 2021, TSA officers located 5,972 firearms at 268 different airports, which also set a new record, according to the agency.
TSA indicates that nationwide totals for past years are as follows: 3,257 in 2020, 4,432 in 2019 and 4,239 in 2018.
According to the data, Reid ranked 21st nationally for the number of firearm discoveries by TSA officers in 2021.
The agency notes that Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport topped the list with 507 firearm finds, the most ever recorded at any airport since the inception of TSA.
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport came in second with 317 followed by Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport with 245; Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with 196; and Nashville International Airport with 163.
According to the release, in 2021, TSA screened approximately 585 million passengers and crew at airports nationwide. That figure represents a 44% increase over the 339 million screened in 2020.
At Las Vegas' airport, TSA screened approximately 18.6 million departing passengers and crew in 2021, making it the fifth busiest airport for TSA security checkpoint screening operations. By comparison, TSA screened 10.4 million departing travelers at the Las Vegas airport in 2020. The 2021 figure represents at 79% increase over 2020 passenger volumes, TSA states.
According to TSA, in addition to potential criminal citations for bringing a firearm in carry-on luggage, travelers face civil penalties.
"Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount include whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition," TSA says.
According to the agency, even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.
