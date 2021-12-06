LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – As CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara returned back to the job Monday, one of the trustees who voted to terminate his contract said she is now being banned from some meetings.
Trustee Danielle Ford spoke with FOX5 Monday night and shared there is a lot she can't say because of closed door meeting laws and confidentiality, but she has long been vocal in her opposition for Dr. Jesus Jara as the leader of CCSD. She even filed an ethics complaint against him with the Attorney General's office back in June.
In October, Ford was one of the four trustees who voted to end his contract early but that vote was reversed a couple weeks later when Trustee Irene Cepeda flip-flopped and voted in support of the superintendent and keeping him under contract.
Ford confirmed to FOX5 the board has decided to keep her out of some of their meetings after deciding to bring Dr. Jara back.
On Twitter she posted, "There are current issues related to me, an elected official, being excluded from board/attorney meetings purportedly for violating confidentiality ... There is no established precedent for this action, and there is no definitive proof that any breach of confidentiality occurred within the parameters set previously."
Receiving a lot of questions about an agreement made. I’ll say more at a later time but for now here’s my statement: “There are current issues related to me, an elected official, being excluded from Board/attorney meetings, purportedly for violating confidentiality… 1/2— Danielle Ford | Clark County School Board (@TrusteeFord) December 5, 2021
Ford represents District F, which includes the southwest as well as Sandy Valley and Good Springs.
In response to her post on social media, people are questioning how their voices can be heard if their rep is excluded from some meetings.
FOX5 reached out to CCSD for more information.
The school board is set to meet Thursday night. That's when Jara is expected to make his return as he has an item on the agenda. Jara has been absent from school board meeting since the deeply divided board's vote back in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.