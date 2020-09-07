LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- President Donald Trump will be visiting the Silver State in September, according to his campaign.
Trump will be in Reno on Saturday, September 12 and in Las Vegas on Sunday, September 13.
The campaign rally in Reno will be called the "Great American Comeback Event" at 4:30 p.m. at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Doors for guests open at 1:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Trump will hold an event in Las Vegas by the same title at 7 p.m. at Cirrus Aviation at 5050 Koval Lane, near McCarran International Airport. Doors open for that event at 4 p.m.
Details of the events were not yet released. It was unclear how the campaign events would be held given Gov. Steve Sisolak's 50-person limit due to the pandemic.
Early in September, it was announced the Ahern Hotel and Convention Center was assessed for a $10,930 penalty, according to a state Occupational Safety and Health Administration report.
The hotel hosted a faith-based Trump rally and a beauty pageant, and was battling the governor’s office and city officials over coronavirus crowd limits.
Hotel owner Don Ahern had been fined $250 after Las Vegas police and city employees arrived minutes before the Aug. 6 “Evangelicals for Trump” rally at the former Lucky Dragon casino-hotel just off Las Vegas Boulevard.
Click here for ticket information for Reno and here for Las Vegas.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.