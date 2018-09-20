.@realDonaldTrump greets fired up crowd at Las Vegas Convention Center. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/1L2KZSSUzZ— Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) September 21, 2018
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) President Donald Trump was in Las Vegas Thursday, rallying for republicans in several key races in Nevada.
The president touted his own record and accomplishments, getting the crowd of thousands fired up at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
“I’m thrilled to be back in Nevada,” Trump said. “You have to say it just right.”
President Trump made his second stop in the valley in three months. His last visit was for the Nevada GOP Convention in June.
This time the president was here to support Republicans in three key races.
“We are joined by some really terrific friends of mine and republicans from Nevada,” he said to introduce the candidates.
Taking the stage before the president was Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is running for governor, and Danny Tarkanian, who is running for a House seat.
“He has a been a tremendous supporter every since I won the elections,” Trump said about Tarkanian before attacking Sen. Dean Heller’s opponent.
“I mean Wacky Jacky (Rosen) will never vote for us folks. She’s wacky."
While the president admitted he and Sen. Heller got off to a rocky start, “I just want to say there’s been no better friend. We started off slow, ended strong, no better friend than Dean Heller.”
It was mutual respect on stage between Trump and Heller.
“Nevada families have more money in their paychecks,” Heller said. “Nevada families have more money in their pockets.”
As part of his Make America Great Again tour, the president also acknowledged his own successes.
“We’re rebuilding our military, we’re crushing the terrorists, we’re taking care of our great veterans,” he said.
Trump says no other president has done as much as he has in the first two years in office.
The crowd roared as he listed his accomplishments, including improving the economy, lowering the unemployment rate and building a better relationship with North Korea.
And to stay on that track, President Trump pushed voters to the polls.
“Remember Danny and Dean,” he said. “You’re going to go out and vote. We’re going to take this country. It’s Make America Great Again, but very shortly, we’re going to be changing that logo to Keep America Great.”
Early voting starts on Oct. 20. Election Day is Nov. 5.
