LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- President Donald Trump's planned campaign visit to Nevada this weekend has reportedly been canceled, according to former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.
Laxalt, who serves as co-chairman of Trump's Nevada campaign, tweeted the news Wednesday morning.
"Outrageous! @realDonaldTrump rally venues in NV canceled. Welcome to Sisolak’s Nevada – home of partisan political retribution. This is unprecedented – to cancel an incumbent President’s campaign stop inside 60 days of a major contested election in a swing state. This isn’t over!"
Outrageous! @realDonaldTrump rally venues in NV canceled. Welcome to Sisolak’s Nevada – home of partisan political retribution. This is unprecedented – to cancel an incumbent President’s campaign stop inside 60 days of a major contested election in a swing state. This isn’t over!— Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) September 9, 2020
President Trump had planned a "Great American Comeback Event" to be held at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Sept. 12. An event of the same title was slated to be held on Sept. 13 in Las Vegas at Cirrus Aviation, near McCarran airport.
In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Trump's campaign said President Trump still plans on traveling to Nevada as planned this weekend. However, the campaign said it will release additional details on the trip soon.
Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 Communications Director, released the following statement:
Democrats are trying to keep President Trump from speaking to voters because they know the enthusiasm behind his re-election campaign cannot be matched by Joe Biden – a historically weak candidate controlled by the radical left who could hold a campaign event in a broom closet. The President’s uplifting message of American greatness resonates with people, while everyone knows that Biden is a tool of the radical left who would raise taxes and tank the incredible comeback that is already underway. President Trump will be traveling to Nevada on the dates planned. Additional details will be announced soon.
In a statement shared on Twitter, Nevada Gov. Sisolak said his office "had no involvement or communication with the event organizers or potential hosts" associated with Trump's campaign events.
The Governor’s Office had no involvement or communication with the event organizers or potential hosts regarding the proposed campaign events advertised by the Trump campaign.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 9, 2020
In the Twitter thread, the governor noted that the current statewide emergency directives include mandatory face coverings and limitations on public and private gatherings to no more than 50 people, among other measures, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The Nevada-specific White House recommendations have consistently included recommendations to limit the size of gatherings for weeks now.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 9, 2020
The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority sent a letter to Hangar 9 LLC, the company that agreed to host Trump's Reno event, stating that the proposed 5,000-person rally would violate Sisolak's 50-person limit for gatherings.
“This has nothing to do with politics. The letter we sent is about directives and safety and not political campaigns,” President/CEO of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority Darren Griffin said. “We would hold our tenants to the same standard whether it was a Democratic or Republican rally or any other type of gathering. We are complying with the Governor’s directive and Washoe County’s recommendation during a pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.