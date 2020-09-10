LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The campaign for re-electing President Donald Trump and the Nevada Republican Party on Thursday night will host a protest about Gov. Steve Sisolak's "attempting to shut down" the president's campaign events.
Nevada Trump Victory and the state's GOP announced that it will demonstrate at the Grant Sawyer government building at 5:00 in response to "Sisolak's attack on Republicans' First Amendment rights" by attempting to shut down the president's campaign events originally planned for the weekend.
Gov. Sisolak on Wednesday tweeted that his office "had no involvement or communication with the event organizers or potential hosts" associated with Trump's campaign events.
(1) comment
Lame duck session for Sissolak in full effect. This man will not be re-elected no matter how many dead Democrats vote for him 3 times each.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.