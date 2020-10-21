LAS VEGS (FOX5) -- The Trump campaign and Nevada Republican Party say they will seek legal relief if the Secretary of State does not order Clark County to change its rules for poll observers.
In a letter sent to Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on Tuesday, the campaign and party outline three demands that they expect the Cegavske to pass on to the Clark County Election Department: allowing observation of the entire ballot counting process, modifying the distance from which observers may stand and third, accommodating a prior request from the campaign and party to install cameras at polling sites to allow remote poll observation.
"Demand is hereby made that your office immediately step in and inform Clark County that a number of its current observation protocols (which were never submitted to your office for approval) are unacceptable and that the Clark County must accommodate meaningful observation to assure transparency in the election process," the letter says.
Clark County on Wednesday said that it sent a plan for accommodation of poll observers to the Secretary of State on the same day the campaign and party's letter was sent.
In response to the claims made in the letter, a county spokesperson said that the election department has "gone above and beyond to provide access to observers," including adding observation areas.
"While ensuring observers can be at the polling places and other locations as required by law, we have also created additional observation areas so the observers may see even more of our process. We have met with representatives from both parties to discuss the issue and made some of the changes they have requested, and we will continue to work with them," said a Clark County spokesperson.
The Secretary of State's office did not return a request for comment.
A copy of the letter is available here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.